Vim Expands Dishwashing Range with New Orange Variant for Sri Lankan Consumers

Vim, one of Sri Lanka's most recognised dishwashing brands, has announced the launch of a new Orange variant as part of a broader move to strengthen and expand its specialised dishwashing product range.

A Fresh Addition to a Trusted Range

The new Orange variant reflects Vim's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving preferences and needs of Sri Lankan households. Known for its reliable cleaning performance, the brand has built a strong reputation across the island over many years, and this latest addition is positioned to build on that legacy.

The launch signals the company's intent to offer consumers greater choice within its dishwashing portfolio, catering to a wider range of tastes and cleaning requirements in the modern Sri Lankan kitchen.

Innovation at the Core

Vim's decision to introduce a new variant underscores a wider industry trend of fast-moving consumer goods brands investing in product innovation to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive market. By diversifying its specialised dishwashing range, Vim aims to retain loyal customers while also attracting new ones.

The Orange variant joins Vim's existing lineup of dishwashing solutions

The launch is aimed at addressing the changing needs of Sri Lankan consumers

The expanded range reinforces Vim's position as a leading dishwashing brand in the country

Strengthening Market Presence

With this latest product introduction, Vim continues to evolve its offerings in Sri Lanka's competitive household cleaning segment. The brand's focus on innovation and consumer-driven solutions is expected to further cement its standing in the local market as households across the country look for effective and reliable dishwashing products.

The new Orange variant is expected to be available through retail outlets island-wide.

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