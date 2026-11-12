Over 2,000 Workers Face Unemployment as Norwood Fashion Heads Into Liquidation

More than 2,000 employees in Sri Lanka are facing the prospect of losing their livelihoods as Norwood Fashion, a garment manufacturing company, moves towards liquidation, raising serious concerns about the welfare of workers and their families.

Thousands of Jobs at Stake

The threatened closure of Norwood Fashion has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's garment sector, with over 2,000 workers now uncertain about their futures. The liquidation process, if completed, would leave a significant number of employees without income at a time when the country continues to grapple with broader economic pressures.

The garment and textile industry has long been one of Sri Lanka's most vital economic pillars, providing employment to hundreds of thousands of workers — the majority of whom are women. The potential collapse of Norwood Fashion underscores the fragility facing manufacturers in the current economic climate.

Impact on Affected Workers

Workers employed at the company now face deep uncertainty regarding their severance entitlements, outstanding wages, and future employment prospects. For many, particularly those in rural communities where alternative employment opportunities are limited, the closure represents a devastating blow.

More than 2,000 jobs are directly threatened by the liquidation proceedings

Workers risk losing outstanding wages and benefits owed to them

The closure would have a significant knock-on effect on local economies dependent on the factory's workforce

Broader Concerns for Sri Lanka's Garment Sector

Sri Lanka's apparel industry, which is a major foreign exchange earner for the country, has faced mounting challenges in recent years, including rising production costs, global supply chain disruptions, and reduced export demand from key markets in Europe and North America.

The situation at Norwood Fashion highlights the urgent need for stronger protections for workers in Sri Lanka's manufacturing sector, ensuring that employees are not left without recourse when companies face financial collapse.

Labour rights advocates have called on the government and relevant authorities to intervene swiftly to safeguard the rights and entitlements of the affected workforce. Ensuring that workers receive their legally mandated severance payments and unpaid dues remains a critical concern as liquidation proceedings continue.

The government has yet to issue a formal statement on measures being taken to support the displaced workers, though pressure is mounting on officials to address the crisis without delay.