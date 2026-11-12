Sri Lanka Government Hails Formal Closure of Saudi Arabia Case Against Anojan Sivarasa

The Government of Sri Lanka has officially welcomed the formal closure of the legal case filed against Sri Lankan national Mr. Anojan Sivarasa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant development in a matter that had drawn considerable attention from both governments.

A Welcome Resolution

Sri Lankan authorities expressed relief and satisfaction following the conclusion of proceedings against Mr. Sivarasa in the Saudi Arabian legal system. The closure of the case has been received positively by Colombo, with officials viewing the outcome as a positive step forward for the individual concerned and for bilateral relations between the two countries.

Government's Position

The Sri Lankan government, which had been closely monitoring the case, formally acknowledged the decision by Saudi Arabian authorities to bring the matter to a close. Officials indicated that diplomatic channels had remained active throughout the period in which the case was under consideration, reflecting the importance Colombo places on the welfare of its citizens abroad.

Sri Lankan Workers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia remains one of the most significant destinations for Sri Lankan migrant workers, making the welfare and legal protection of Sri Lankan nationals in the Kingdom a matter of ongoing priority for the government. Cases involving Sri Lankan citizens in foreign jurisdictions are routinely handled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with Sri Lankan diplomatic missions overseas.

The government's public acknowledgement of the case closure signals its continued commitment to advocating for Sri Lankan nationals who find themselves caught up in legal proceedings abroad, ensuring that their rights and interests are protected through all available diplomatic means.

Further details regarding the nature of the original case and the specific circumstances surrounding its closure have not been disclosed by official sources at this time.

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