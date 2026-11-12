Sri Lanka's Drug War: Arrests and Seizures Are Not Enough Without Stronger Justice

Sri Lanka's battle against narcotics has long been measured in headlines — record hauls of heroin, high-profile arrests, and dramatic coastal intercepts. Yet for all the fanfare surrounding these operations, critics and observers continue to argue that the country's drug crisis remains far from under control. The core problem, they say, lies not just in stopping drugs at the border, but in what happens — or fails to happen — once offenders enter the justice system.

A Pipeline That Keeps Flowing

Law enforcement agencies, including the Police Narcotics Bureau and the Sri Lanka Navy, have recorded significant drug seizures in recent years. Shipments of heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis worth billions of rupees have been intercepted along Sri Lanka's coastline and at the Bandaranaike International Airport. On the surface, these operations appear to signal a government firmly on the offensive.

However, the volume of drugs continuing to reach communities across the island tells a different story. Addiction rates remain stubbornly high, particularly among young men in urban and semi-urban areas, suggesting that supply chains are disrupted only temporarily — if at all.

The Justice Gap

A central concern raised by analysts is the disconnect between seizure statistics and actual convictions. Sri Lanka's courts are notoriously overburdened, and drug-related cases can languish for years before reaching a verdict. During that time, suspects may secure bail, witnesses can be intimidated, and evidence chains may weaken.

Major drug traffickers with resources at their disposal are often better positioned to exploit these delays than small-time offenders, who may ironically face harsher and faster consequences. The result is a system perceived as tough on the vulnerable but lenient on the powerful.

Seizing drugs without securing meaningful convictions is like plugging one hole in a net full of gaps — the problem simply flows around the obstruction.

What Effective Action Would Look Like

Experts and anti-drug advocates have outlined several areas requiring urgent government attention:

Strengthening the capacity of courts to handle narcotics cases more swiftly and efficiently

Ensuring prosecutorial resources are adequate to build robust cases against high-level traffickers

Tackling corruption within institutions that may allow drug networks to operate with relative impunity

Investing meaningfully in rehabilitation programmes for addicts rather than focusing solely on punitive measures

Improving inter-agency intelligence sharing to disrupt trafficking networks at their roots

Rehabilitation Cannot Be an Afterthought

Beyond enforcement, public health advocates stress that Sri Lanka's response must place equal weight on rehabilitation and community support. Thousands of Sri Lankans are caught in cycles of addiction with little access to quality treatment. State-run rehabilitation facilities are under-resourced, and the stigma surrounding drug dependency continues to prevent many from seeking help.

A purely punitive approach, without adequate investment in recovery pathways, risks criminalising addiction rather than addressing its root causes — poverty, unemployment, trauma, and social marginalisation.

Political Will Under Scrutiny

The question ultimately returns to political commitment. Sri Lanka has seen successive governments pledge crackdowns on the drug trade, often with considerable public fanfare. What has been lacking, observers argue, is sustained, systemic reform — the kind that is less visible than a dramatic seizure on the nightly news but far more consequential in the long run.

With the drug crisis continuing to devastate families and communities from Colombo to the deep south and the north, the pressure on the current administration to move beyond optics and deliver structural change has never been greater.

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