President Dissanayake to Present Budget 2026 in Parliament Today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, is set to present the national budget to Parliament this afternoon, marking a significant moment in the country's fiscal calendar.

Parliament is scheduled to convene at 1.30 pm today, at which point proceedings for the Second Reading of the Budget will get underway, with the President taking to the floor to deliver his budget speech.

Lengthy Debate Period Ahead

Following the presentation, lawmakers will have an extended opportunity to scrutinise and debate the proposals put forward. The Budget debate is scheduled to span 26 days in total, running from November 13 through to December 14, giving Members of Parliament ample time to examine the government's expenditure and revenue plans.

The presentation comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery efforts. All eyes will be on the measures the President and his administration propose to steer the nation's finances in the year ahead.

The public, business community, and civil society groups are expected to watch the budget proposals closely, particularly with regard to taxation, public spending, and policies aimed at easing the cost of living for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Related Video