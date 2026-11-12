Three Buddhist Monks Launch Fast Unto Death at Anuradhapura's Ruwanweliseya

Three Buddhist monks commenced a fast unto death at the sacred city of Anuradhapura yesterday morning, escalating their protest against a proposed government draft that they fear threatens the sanctity of one of Sri Lanka's most revered religious sites.

Monks Take Dramatic Stand at Historic Site

Venerable Balangoda Kassapa, joined by two fellow monks, began the hunger strike at the grounds near the iconic Ruwanweliseya dagoba, where the trio had already been engaged in a satyagraha — a non-violent protest — in the days preceding this latest escalation.

The monks launched the fast in direct opposition to the proposed draft governing the Anuradhapura Sacred Area, which they argue poses a significant threat to the religious and cultural integrity of the ancient city.

Sacred City at the Heart of the Dispute

Anuradhapura holds immense spiritual significance for Sri Lanka's Buddhist community, serving as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and home to some of Buddhism's most treasured monuments. The Ruwanweliseya, a magnificent ancient stupa, stands as a focal point of worship and pilgrimage for millions of Buddhists across the country and beyond.

The monks' decision to escalate from satyagraha to a fast unto death signals the depth of concern among religious leaders over the proposed draft legislation, with the clergy insisting that no compromise can be accepted when it comes to protecting the sacred boundaries of the historic city.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response to the monks' demands as the situation continues to develop.

Related Video