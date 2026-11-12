Central Bank Bars Ernst & Young Auditors Linked to Rs 13.6 Billion NDB Fraud from New Work

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has directed the local arm of international auditing firm Ernst & Young to suspend fresh work assignments for those members of its staff who were involved in auditing the National Development Bank PLC (NDB), amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud totalling Rs 13.6 billion.

Regulator Steps In

In an official statement, the CBSL confirmed that it had instructed M/s Ernst & Young Sri Lanka to refrain from allocating new assignments to the specific individuals who conducted audit work at NDB. The directive comes as authorities continue to probe one of the most significant financial fraud cases to emerge in the country's banking sector in recent times.

The Central Bank's intervention signals a heightened level of regulatory scrutiny over the conduct of external auditors whose work is now under question in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the state-linked development lender.

Investigation Underway

The NDB fraud investigation centres on suspected financial misconduct amounting to Rs 13.6 billion. While full details of the alleged fraud are yet to be made public as the probe is ongoing, the scale of the sum involved has raised serious concerns among financial sector observers and the broader public.

The CBSL's move to restrict the implicated auditors from taking on new work is widely seen as a precautionary measure aimed at preserving the integrity of the investigation and preventing any potential conflict of interest while inquiries proceed.

Implications for the Audit Sector

The development has cast a spotlight on the responsibilities of external auditors in Sri Lanka's financial institutions. Critics have long argued that stronger oversight of audit firms operating within the banking sector is essential to safeguarding depositor funds and maintaining public confidence in financial institutions.

Ernst & Young Sri Lanka has been instructed not to assign new tasks to those involved in the NDB audit.

The NDB is currently under investigation over an alleged Rs 13.6 billion fraud.

The CBSL issued a formal statement confirming the directive.

The Central Bank has not yet disclosed a timeline for the conclusion of the investigation. Further regulatory action against the individuals or the firm itself has not been ruled out as the inquiry progresses.

The CBSL's directive underscores the regulator's commitment to holding all parties in the financial ecosystem — including external auditors — accountable when large-scale irregularities are uncovered.

Sri Lanka's banking sector and corporate governance watchdogs will be closely monitoring the outcome of this investigation, which could have far-reaching consequences for how audit firms operating in the country's financial industry are regulated going forward.