Upholding Women's Rights: Sri Lanka's CEDAW Obligations and the National Commission on Women

Sri Lanka's Commitment to Gender Equality on the International Stage

Sri Lanka, as a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), has undertaken significant international obligations to protect and advance the rights of women across all spheres of public and private life. These commitments place the country under scrutiny from the global community, requiring consistent legislative, institutional, and policy action to ensure meaningful progress toward gender equality.

What CEDAW Demands of Member States

CEDAW, often described as the international bill of rights for women, obligates signatory nations to take concrete steps to eliminate discrimination against women in areas including education, employment, healthcare, political participation, and legal rights. Member states are required to submit periodic reports to the CEDAW Committee, detailing the measures taken and the progress achieved in fulfilling these obligations.

For Sri Lanka, this means not only enacting laws that reflect the convention's principles but also ensuring those laws are effectively implemented and that women across the island — regardless of ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic background — genuinely benefit from the protections they provide.

The Role of the National Commission on Women

The National Commission on Women (NCW) serves as a critical institutional mechanism in Sri Lanka's effort to honour its CEDAW commitments. Established to monitor, advise, and advocate on matters relating to women's rights, the Commission plays a bridging role between international obligations and domestic policy.

Among its core responsibilities, the NCW is tasked with reviewing existing legislation for compliance with CEDAW standards, recommending reforms where gaps exist, and engaging with both government institutions and civil society to promote awareness of women's rights. The Commission also contributes to the preparation of Sri Lanka's periodic reports to the CEDAW Committee, providing an independent perspective on the country's progress and shortcomings.

Persistent Challenges on the Ground

Despite the institutional framework in place, significant challenges remain. Women in Sri Lanka continue to face barriers in areas such as political representation, workplace equality, and protection from gender-based violence. Rural and estate-sector women, as well as those from conflict-affected regions, often experience compounded disadvantages that require targeted interventions.

Gender-based violence, including domestic abuse, remains a pressing concern requiring stronger legal enforcement mechanisms.

Women's representation in Parliament and local government bodies continues to fall short of internationally recommended benchmarks.

Economic disparities persist, with women disproportionately represented in informal and low-wage employment sectors.

Access to justice remains unequal, particularly for women in rural and marginalised communities.

The Path Forward

Meaningful compliance with CEDAW requires more than the existence of laws and commissions on paper. Sri Lanka must invest in the institutional capacity of the National Commission on Women, ensure adequate funding, and foster genuine political will to translate international commitments into lived realities for women across the country.

Genuine gender equality cannot be achieved through declarations alone — it demands sustained action, accountability, and a society-wide commitment to dismantling the structural barriers that hold women back.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery and democratic consolidation, the rights of women must remain central to the national agenda. Honouring CEDAW obligations is not merely a matter of international reputation — it is a fundamental requirement of justice and human dignity for half of the country's population.