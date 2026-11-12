Radisson Blu Resort Galle Clinches Three Prestigious Awards in Major Industry Recognition

Sri Lankan Hospitality Shines as Galle Property Earns Triple Honour

The Radisson Blu Resort in Galle has reinforced Sri Lanka's standing as a premier travel destination after the property secured three prestigious awards in a significant recognition of its hospitality excellence.

The southern coastal resort, situated in one of Sri Lanka's most historically rich and scenic locations, earned the trio of accolades in what marks a proud moment for the local tourism and hospitality sector. The awards highlight the resort's consistent commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences within a distinctly Sri Lankan setting.

A Boost for Sri Lankan Tourism

The recognition comes at a particularly important time for Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has been working steadily to rebuild its global profile and attract high-value visitors. A luxury property of this calibre earning multiple international honours sends a strong signal to the global travel market that Sri Lanka remains a competitive and desirable destination.

Galle, a UNESCO World Heritage city famed for its iconic Dutch colonial fort and stunning Indian Ocean coastline, continues to draw visitors from across the world. The Radisson Blu Resort's performance underscores the growing appeal of the region as a luxury tourism hub.

Recognition of Service and Standards

The three-award haul reflects the resort's dedication across multiple dimensions of hospitality, from accommodation quality and guest services to its overall contribution to the travel experience in Sri Lanka. Industry awards of this nature are typically assessed against rigorous international benchmarks, making the achievement all the more noteworthy.

For Sri Lanka's broader hospitality sector, the Radisson Blu Galle's success serves as an encouraging example of how local properties can compete and excel on the world stage, drawing attention to the island's potential as a leading destination in the South Asian region.