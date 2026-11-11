Thilina Panduwawala Takes Helm as Executive Director of Frontier Research Sri Lanka

Thilina Panduwawala has been appointed as the Executive Director of Frontier Research, one of Sri Lanka's prominent research and policy analysis organisations, marking a significant leadership development for the institution.

The appointment signals a new chapter for Frontier Research as it continues to expand its influence in economic and policy research within Sri Lanka and the broader South Asian region.

Panduwawala brings with him a strong background in research and economic analysis, and his elevation to the top executive role is expected to further strengthen Frontier Research's capacity to deliver high-quality, evidence-based insights to policymakers, businesses, and development partners.

A Growing Voice in Policy Research

Frontier Research has steadily established itself as a credible think tank in Sri Lanka, producing work that spans macroeconomic analysis, public policy, and development research. The organisation plays an increasingly important role in shaping informed dialogue on critical national issues, particularly as Sri Lanka navigates a complex economic recovery.

The appointment of a dedicated executive director is seen as a step towards consolidating the organisation's strategic direction and deepening its research output at a time when sound, independent analysis is in high demand across the country.

Panduwawala's leadership is anticipated to bring renewed focus and momentum to Frontier Research's ongoing projects and future initiatives, reinforcing its standing as a key contributor to Sri Lanka's research and policy landscape.