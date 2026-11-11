Sri Lanka Football Coach Blasts SAFF Over Alleged Anti-Arab Racism

Coach Raises Serious Discrimination Allegations Against Regional Football Body

Sri Lanka's national football coach has levelled serious accusations of anti-Arab racism against the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), igniting a controversy that threatens to cast a shadow over regional football governance.

The coach, who is of Arab origin, alleged that SAFF officials demonstrated discriminatory attitudes and behaviour directed at him, raising questions about inclusivity and professionalism within the governing body that oversees football across South Asia.

Allegations Rock South Asian Football

The accusations have sent shockwaves through the South Asian football community, with many calling for an independent investigation into the claims. If substantiated, the allegations would represent a significant breach of the ethical standards expected from a regional sporting federation.

The coach made clear that his concerns were not merely personal grievances but reflected what he described as a broader pattern of discriminatory conduct within SAFF structures, potentially affecting the sport's growth and international credibility across the region.

Sri Lanka Football Under the Spotlight

For Sri Lanka, the allegations arrive at a sensitive time as the island nation continues efforts to elevate its standing in Asian football. The national team has been working to improve its FIFA ranking and regional competitiveness, making a stable and respected coaching setup critically important.

The accusations have been directed specifically at SAFF as an institution

The coach is reportedly considering formal action over the alleged discrimination

Sri Lanka football officials have yet to issue an official public statement on the matter

Calls for Accountability

Racism and discrimination have no place in football or in any sporting institution, and any such allegations must be taken seriously and investigated transparently.

Football observers and anti-discrimination advocates have urged SAFF to respond swiftly and transparently to the allegations, emphasising that silence or dismissiveness would only deepen concerns about the federation's internal culture.

SAFF has not yet issued a formal public response to the coach's accusations. The football community across South Asia will be watching closely to see how the federation handles what has become one of the most charged controversies in recent regional football history.