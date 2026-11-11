Sri Lanka Expands Navy's Commercial Security Operations Amid Unresolved Tamil Victim Justice Calls

Sri Lanka is moving to commercialise its Naval forces by expanding into the armed maritime security sector, a development that has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil communities still awaiting accountability for alleged wartime abuses committed by the same institution.

Navy Eyes Lucrative Security Market

The Sri Lankan government is pursuing plans to leverage the country's Naval capabilities as a commercial enterprise, positioning the Navy to offer armed security services — particularly in the maritime sector. Officials see the venture as an opportunity to generate revenue and deploy Naval personnel in a profitable capacity beyond their traditional defence role.

The move is being framed by authorities as an economic initiative, one that could strengthen Sri Lanka's position as a provider of professional maritime security services in a region where demand for such protection continues to grow.

Tamil Victims Demand Accountability First

However, the proposal has provoked strong objections from Tamil victim groups and human rights advocates, who argue that it is deeply inappropriate to commercially reward an institution that has yet to face accountability for serious allegations of human rights violations committed during and after the country's brutal civil war.

Numerous Tamil families continue to seek answers regarding enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other abuses allegedly carried out by Naval personnel during the final stages of the conflict, which ended in 2009. Decades on, no meaningful domestic justice process has been established to address these grievances.

Critics argue that expanding the Navy's commercial opportunities while victims remain without justice sends a deeply troubling message about Sri Lanka's commitment to reconciliation and accountability.

A Pattern of Impunity

Human rights organisations have long documented cases in which members of the Sri Lankan Navy were implicated in abductions and killings, particularly targeting Tamil civilians in the north of the island. Despite repeated calls from international bodies — including United Nations human rights mechanisms — Sri Lanka has consistently fallen short of delivering credible prosecutions or reparations.

Families of the disappeared continue to stage protests demanding answers from the government.

International pressure for a credible accountability mechanism has mounted over successive years.

Sri Lanka's domestic legal processes have largely failed to bring Naval personnel to account.

Broader Concerns Over Reconciliation

The push to monetise Naval operations comes at a sensitive time, as Sri Lanka attempts to rebuild its international reputation following years of economic crisis and diplomatic isolation. Critics warn that proceeding with commercial expansion of an institution mired in unresolved human rights allegations risks further undermining the country's reconciliation efforts and its standing before the international community.

Tamil representatives have called on the government to prioritise justice and truth-seeking before granting new commercial privileges to the Navy, insisting that accountability must precede any expansion of institutional benefits or business opportunities for the armed forces.

The government has not publicly responded to these specific concerns, and it remains unclear whether any review mechanism will be established to address the human rights dimensions of the proposed Naval security commercialisation plan.

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