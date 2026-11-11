Two Rivers Hit Minor Flood Levels as Seven Locations Placed on Alert Across Sri Lanka

Minor flooding has been recorded at two river monitoring stations in Sri Lanka, with authorities keeping a close watch on seven additional locations that have been placed on alert, according to the latest hydrological reports.

Flood Conditions Being Monitored

The Irrigation Department has confirmed that water levels at two river gauging stations have risen to minor flood stage, raising concerns among communities living in low-lying areas along affected waterways. Meanwhile, seven other monitoring points across the country have reached alert levels, signalling that conditions could deteriorate further if rainfall continues.

Residents in vulnerable areas are being urged to remain vigilant and to follow any evacuation or safety instructions issued by local authorities and the Disaster Management Centre.

Precautionary Measures in Place

The relevant authorities are closely tracking water levels at all monitoring stations and have put precautionary measures in place to respond swiftly should conditions worsen. Communities near rivers and flood-prone zones are advised to avoid unnecessary travel close to riverbanks and to keep emergency essentials readily available.

Sri Lanka's southwestern and low-country regions have historically been susceptible to seasonal flooding, particularly during periods of prolonged rainfall associated with monsoon activity. Authorities have not yet issued major flood warnings but stress that the situation remains dynamic and subject to rapid change.

The public is encouraged to stay updated through official channels and to report any unusual rises in water levels to the relevant local authorities without delay.