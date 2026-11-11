National Lotteries Board Crosses Rs. 50 Billion Revenue Milestone in Record Time

The National Lotteries Board (NLB) has achieved a significant financial milestone, surpassing Rs. 50 billion in revenue within just the first ten months of 2026 — a record-breaking performance for the state-run lottery institution.

A Historic Achievement for NLB

The landmark figure represents a remarkable accomplishment for the National Lotteries Board, underscoring the growing popularity of its lottery products among Sri Lankan consumers. Crossing the Rs. 50 billion threshold before the year's end signals a strong upward trajectory for the organisation, which operates under the purview of the Sri Lankan government.

Significance for Sri Lanka's State Revenue

As a state-owned institution, the NLB's earnings play a meaningful role in contributing to the national treasury. A portion of the revenue generated through lottery ticket sales is typically channelled towards government funds, supporting public welfare initiatives and state expenditure.

The achievement is particularly notable given the broader economic pressures Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, making this level of revenue generation all the more impressive for a public sector entity.

Looking Ahead

With two months still remaining in the calendar year at the time of this milestone, the NLB is well-positioned to close 2026 with its highest-ever annual revenue total. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how much further the board can extend this record-breaking run before the year concludes.

The NLB continues to operate a wide range of lottery products that remain deeply embedded in everyday Sri Lankan life, drawing participants from across the island on a regular basis.