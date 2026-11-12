De Silva and Mendis Rescue Sri Lanka With Unbeaten Centuries Against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Sri Lanka staged a remarkable fightback on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis each striking unbeaten centuries to drag their side back into contention and leave the hosts frustrated.

A Statement of Resilience

Dhananjaya de Silva, who has faced scrutiny over his recent form with the bat, delivered a timely and defiant response to his critics with a composed, unbeaten hundred. The former Sri Lanka Test captain led by example, anchoring the innings with patience and authority as his side fought their way off the ropes.

Kusal Mendis, who has since taken over the captaincy from De Silva, complemented his predecessor superbly. The wicketkeeper-batsman led from the front in the truest sense, crafting his own unbeaten century and demonstrating exactly the kind of leadership that the role demands.

Pakistan Left to Toil

The twin centuries put Pakistan's bowlers under prolonged pressure on a day that had earlier shown promise for the home side. By the close of play on day three, Sri Lanka had turned what appeared to be a difficult position into a competitive one, leaving Pakistan with significantly less to celebrate than they might have anticipated.

The partnership between De Silva and Mendis proved to be the defining passage of play, with both batsmen building their innings carefully before accelerating to put the tourists firmly back in the contest.

Significance for Sri Lanka Cricket

The recovery will carry considerable significance for Sri Lanka heading into the remainder of the match. Touring Pakistan has historically posed enormous challenges for visiting sides, and the ability of their two most senior batsmen to stand firm under pressure is an encouraging sign for the team's prospects in the series.

Sri Lanka supporters will be hoping that the momentum built on day three can be carried forward, with De Silva and Mendis still at the crease and both in commanding form.

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