Irrigation Department Opens Spill Gates at Multiple Reservoirs Amid Continuing Heavy Rainfall

The Department of Irrigation has taken precautionary measures by opening spill gates at several reservoirs across key river basin areas as Sri Lanka continues to experience heavy and persistent rainfall across multiple regions of the island.

Reservoirs Under Pressure

Authorities confirmed that spill gates have been opened at a number of reservoirs within the Kirindi Oya river basin, as rising water levels posed an increasing risk of uncontrolled overflow. The decision was made as a safety measure to manage excess water and reduce pressure on reservoir structures.

The Irrigation Department has been closely monitoring water levels at reservoirs across affected districts as rainfall shows no immediate signs of easing. Officials have urged communities living in low-lying areas downstream of these reservoirs to remain vigilant and follow any evacuation or safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Public Urged to Stay Alert

Residents in areas situated along river banks and flood-prone zones are being advised to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property. Authorities warn that water levels in rivers and streams feeding into these reservoirs may rise rapidly and without much warning.

Spill gates opened at multiple reservoirs in the Kirindi Oya basin

Irrigation Department monitoring water levels on a continuous basis

Downstream communities advised to exercise extreme caution

Local authorities coordinating response efforts in affected areas

Residents in downstream areas are strongly encouraged to stay informed through official government channels and to respond promptly to any warnings or directives issued by disaster management authorities.

Ongoing Monitoring

The Irrigation Department has indicated that the situation will continue to be assessed around the clock, with updates to be issued as conditions develop. Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre is also understood to be on alert, coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the safety of communities in areas most at risk from flooding and rising water levels.

Further updates are expected as the weather situation evolves across the coming days.

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