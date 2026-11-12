Bangladesh Thrash Sri Lanka 4-0 to Advance to SAFF Championship Semi-Finals

Bangladesh delivered a commanding performance against Sri Lanka, securing a decisive 4-0 victory to book their place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship.

Dominant Display from Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi side left no room for doubt in what turned out to be a thoroughly one-sided contest. Sri Lanka struggled to contain their opponents throughout the match, with Bangladesh's attacking play proving far too powerful for the island nation's defence to handle.

The four-goal margin of victory underscored Bangladesh's superiority on the day and reflected their intent to progress deep into the regional tournament.

Sri Lanka Fail to Find Their Footing

For Sri Lanka, the result marks a disappointing exit from the group stage of the South Asian Football Federation's flagship competition. The team was unable to mount any meaningful challenge against a well-organised and clinical Bangladeshi outfit, and failed to register a single goal in reply.

The defeat will serve as a stern reminder of the work still needed to elevate Sri Lankan football to a competitive level within the South Asian region.

Bangladesh Eye Semi-Final Glory

With their place in the semi-finals now confirmed, Bangladesh will be looking to carry this momentum forward as they prepare to face tougher opposition in the knockout rounds of the SAFF Championship.

The tournament continues to serve as the premier stage for South Asian football, bringing together the region's national sides in a fiercely contested battle for continental bragging rights.

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