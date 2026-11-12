Former Cooperative Commissioner Sunil Seneviratne Dies in Remand Custody

Former Cooperative Commissioner Sunil Seneviratne, who had been held in remand custody in connection with an alleged financial fraud case, has passed away while in detention.

Seneviratne had been remanded by the courts over charges relating to financial fraud committed during his tenure as Cooperative Commissioner, a position that placed him in charge of overseeing cooperative institutions across the country.

His death while in remand custody raises questions over the welfare and medical care of detainees held within Sri Lanka's prison system. Authorities have yet to release a full statement detailing the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The case against Seneviratne had drawn public attention given his senior standing within the government's cooperative sector administration. Financial fraud allegations involving public officials continue to be a matter of significant concern for Sri Lankan authorities and anti-corruption bodies.

Further details regarding the cause of death and any subsequent investigations into the incident are expected to be made available by the relevant authorities in the coming days.