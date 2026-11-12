President Dissanayake Takes the Floor to Deliver Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Speech in Parliament

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has begun delivering the 2027 Budget Speech before Parliament, marking a significant moment in Sri Lanka's fiscal calendar as the nation looks ahead to the government's financial roadmap for the coming year.

The address, delivered by the President himself, outlines the administration's spending priorities, revenue proposals, and economic direction for 2027. Budget speeches of this nature are closely watched by businesses, economists, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens alike, as they set the tone for government policy across all key sectors.

Sri Lanka's annual budget presentation is one of the most consequential events in the country's political and economic life, particularly as the island nation continues to navigate its path toward economic recovery following years of financial turbulence.

Further details on the key proposals and allocations contained within the 2027 Budget are expected to emerge as the speech progresses. Lanka Newspapers will provide comprehensive coverage of the budget's major announcements, including breakdowns of spending commitments, tax measures, and development initiatives relevant to Sri Lankan households and industries.

Stay with Lanka Newspapers for full coverage and analysis of Budget 2027 as the speech unfolds in Parliament.

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