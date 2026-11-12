Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Speech Delivered in Parliament

Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Speech was presented in Parliament on November 12, 2026, marking one of the most significant annual events in the country's political and economic calendar.

The budget address, delivered in all three of Sri Lanka's official languages — Sinhala, Tamil, and English — outlined the government's financial plans and policy priorities for the coming year.

The annual Budget Speech is a closely watched occasion for citizens, businesses, and investors alike, as it sets out government expenditure, revenue proposals, and key economic directives that will shape daily life across the island.

Members of Parliament, economists, trade unions, and civil society groups traditionally scrutinise the proposals put forward during the speech, with debate and analysis continuing in the days that follow the presentation.

Sri Lankans from all walks of life — from farmers and factory workers to entrepreneurs and professionals — await the budget with keen interest, as its provisions directly affect taxation, public services, subsidies, and development spending nationwide.

Further details on specific allocations, tax revisions, and sector-by-sector breakdowns are expected to be released in the hours and days following the conclusion of the speech.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of the 2027 Budget proposals as more information becomes available.

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