President AKD Arrives at Parliament to Present 2027 Appropriation Bill

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived at the Parliament premises on Wednesday afternoon to formally present the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2027, marking a significant moment in the government's budgetary process.

The President's arrival at Parliament was recorded at approximately 1.34 PM, as lawmakers and observers gathered in anticipation of the budget presentation. The Appropriation Bill, which outlines the government's proposed expenditure and revenue plans for the coming year, is among the most consequential pieces of legislation tabled before Parliament annually.

The presentation of the 2027 budget comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, as the country continues to navigate its path toward economic recovery following years of financial difficulty. All eyes are on the administration's fiscal priorities and how the government intends to allocate public funds in the year ahead.

Further details of the Appropriation Bill, including key allocations across sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and social welfare, are expected to be revealed as the parliamentary session progresses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Video