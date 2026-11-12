Minister Lal Kantha Urges Government Workers to Slash Rice Intake by Two-Thirds

Cabinet Minister K.D. Lal Kantha has sparked public debate after advising state sector employees to dramatically reduce the amount of rice they consume, recommending they cut their daily intake by as much as two-thirds.

A Controversial Call to Action

The Minister made the remarks in what appears to be a broader appeal linked to health and economic considerations, suggesting that excessive rice consumption among public servants is a habit that needs to be urgently addressed. The comments have drawn significant attention, with many Sri Lankans questioning whether such dietary guidance falls within the purview of a government minister.

Sri Lanka's public sector workforce is one of the largest in the country, and rice remains the single most staple food consumed by the majority of Sri Lankan households across all income levels and ethnic communities.

Rice at the Heart of Sri Lankan Life

For generations, rice has formed the centrepiece of the Sri Lankan diet, consumed at virtually every meal by millions of families island-wide. Any suggestion to significantly reduce its consumption is therefore likely to be met with scepticism, if not outright resistance, by a large portion of the population.

Critics have already begun questioning whether the Minister's advice is practical or even appropriate, arguing that government officials should focus on ensuring food security and economic stability rather than prescribing dietary habits to workers.

Not the First Time Officials Have Weighed In on Diet

This is not the first occasion on which Sri Lankan politicians or officials have made public statements regarding the dietary choices of citizens. Such remarks often attract considerable backlash, particularly during periods of economic hardship when many families are already struggling to afford adequate nutrition.

Minister Lal Kantha's comments come at a time when Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years, a period during which food prices surged and food insecurity became a pressing national concern for ordinary households.

As of now, no formal policy directive has been issued by the relevant authorities to enforce any changes in public servants' dietary patterns, and the Minister's advice appears to remain at the level of a personal recommendation rather than an official mandate.