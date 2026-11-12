Buddhist Monk Kassapa Thero Called In by Criminal Investigations Division to Give Statement

Venerable Kassapa Thero has been summoned by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to appear before investigators and provide a formal statement, according to reports emerging on Wednesday.

The prominent Buddhist monk has been called in by the CID, one of Sri Lanka's key law enforcement bodies responsible for handling complex criminal inquiries, as part of an ongoing investigative process.

Monk Required to Appear Before Investigators

Authorities have formally requested that Kassapa Thero present himself at the CID headquarters to assist officers with their inquiries by delivering a recorded statement. The specific details surrounding the nature of the investigation have not yet been fully disclosed by officials.

The summoning of a religious figure of Kassapa Thero's standing is expected to draw significant public attention, given the prominent role that Buddhist clergy plays within Sri Lankan society and public discourse.

CID Inquiry Ongoing

The Criminal Investigations Division has not issued an official public statement elaborating on the scope or background of the case at this stage. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and the monk appears before the division to record his statement.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent times intensified efforts to ensure accountability across all sections of society, and the summoning of Kassapa Thero underscores the CID's mandate to pursue inquiries regardless of the status of those involved.

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