Sri Lanka Launches Major Drive to Cultivate Over 5,000 Hectares of Export Fruits

Island Nation Sets Sights on Expanding Agricultural Export Potential

Sri Lanka has announced plans to develop more than 5,000 hectares of land dedicated to fruit cultivation specifically targeted at export markets, marking a significant push to strengthen the country's agricultural economy and boost foreign exchange earnings.

A Strategic Move for Economic Recovery

The initiative comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to rebuild its economy following the severe financial crisis of recent years. By channelling resources into large-scale, export-oriented fruit farming, authorities aim to create a sustainable revenue stream through agricultural exports while reducing the country's dependence on other foreign exchange sources.

The development of over 5,000 hectares is expected to position Sri Lanka more competitively in regional and international fruit markets, taking advantage of the island's favourable climate and fertile land to grow high-demand tropical varieties.

Potential Benefits for Farmers and the Broader Economy

Beyond the macroeconomic gains, the programme is anticipated to deliver tangible benefits to local farming communities. Among the expected outcomes are:

Increased income opportunities for smallholder and commercial farmers

Creation of employment across the agricultural supply chain

Development of improved farming infrastructure and logistics networks

Greater integration of Sri Lankan produce into global export markets

Looking Ahead

As Sri Lanka works to stabilise and grow its economy, initiatives such as this underscore the government's recognition of agriculture as a vital pillar of long-term development. The success of this programme will depend heavily on coordinated investment in training, technology, and market linkages to ensure that the country's fruit produce meets international quality and safety standards.

Further details regarding timelines, targeted fruit varieties, and specific regions earmarked for development are expected to be outlined as the programme progresses.