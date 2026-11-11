UN Experts Slam Immunity Clause in Sri Lanka's New Anti-Terror Legislation as 'Unacceptable

United Nations human rights experts have strongly condemned a provision in Sri Lanka's proposed new counter-terrorism legislation that would grant immunity to state officials, describing the clause as "unacceptable" and warning that it could pave the way for further human rights abuses.

Experts Raise Alarm Over Accountability Gap

The UN special rapporteurs and independent experts voiced serious concern over the immunity protections embedded within the draft anti-terrorism bill currently under consideration in Sri Lanka. They argued that shielding officials from accountability fundamentally undermines the rule of law and international human rights standards.

The experts stressed that any counter-terrorism framework must include robust safeguards against abuse, and that granting blanket immunity to those who enforce such laws creates dangerous conditions in which violations can be carried out without consequence.

Context of Long-Standing Concerns

Sri Lanka has faced decades of scrutiny from international human rights bodies over the conduct of security forces, particularly in relation to actions taken during and after the country's protracted civil conflict. Critics have long argued that a persistent culture of impunity has prevented justice for victims of alleged abuses.

The proposed legislation has drawn comparisons to the widely criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has been condemned by rights groups for enabling arbitrary detention and abuse. The government had previously signalled its intention to replace that legislation with a more rights-compliant alternative, raising expectations among civil society and the Tamil community in particular.

Tamil Community Among Most Affected

Tamil rights advocates have been especially vocal in opposing the new bill, arguing that communities in the North and East of Sri Lanka — already disproportionately subjected to surveillance and detention under existing laws — stand to suffer the most if the immunity clause is retained.

UN experts called on Sri Lanka to remove the immunity provision from the draft bill entirely.

They urged the government to ensure full compliance with international human rights law in any counter-terrorism legislation.

The experts recommended meaningful consultation with affected communities, including Tamil civil society, before the bill is passed.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

At the time of reporting, the Sri Lankan government had not issued a formal public response to the UN experts' statement. The bill remains under parliamentary consideration, and rights organisations both locally and internationally are continuing to call for its revision.

UN human rights experts described the immunity clause as "unacceptable," warning that it risks entrenching impunity within Sri Lanka's security apparatus rather than dismantling it.

The intervention by UN experts adds significant international pressure on Colombo at a time when Sri Lanka is seeking to rebuild its global standing following the economic crisis of recent years. How the government responds to these concerns is likely to be closely watched by foreign governments, donors, and human rights organisations alike.