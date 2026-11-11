Foreign Ministry Urges Sri Lankans Not to Travel Abroad on Visit Visas in Search of Employment

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry has issued a stern warning to citizens considering travelling overseas on visit visas with the intention of seeking employment, cautioning that such practices expose individuals to serious legal and personal risks abroad.

A Growing Concern

The advisory comes amid mounting concerns over the number of Sri Lankans attempting to circumvent formal overseas employment channels by entering foreign countries on tourist or visit visas and then seeking work illegally. The Ministry stressed that this approach is not only unlawful in most destination countries but also leaves Sri Lankan nationals vulnerable to exploitation, detention, and deportation.

What the Ministry Is Saying

The Foreign Ministry has made clear that Sri Lankans who travel on visit visas and attempt to secure employment abroad do so entirely at their own risk, without any consular protection or legal recourse available to them in cases of abuse or mistreatment.

Officials emphasised that individuals who overstay visit visas or engage in unauthorised employment face severe consequences, including arrest, blacklisting from re-entry, and in some cases criminal prosecution under the laws of the host country.

The Right Way to Seek Overseas Employment

The Ministry urged all Sri Lankans who wish to work abroad to follow the proper legal procedures, which include registering with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and obtaining the appropriate work visa or employment visa through recognised and licensed recruitment agencies.

Always register with the SLBFE before departing for overseas employment

Use only licensed and government-approved recruitment agencies

Ensure the correct category of visa is obtained prior to travel

Verify the legitimacy of any job offer before accepting or travelling

Contact the nearest Sri Lankan embassy or consulate if assistance is needed abroad

Protecting Sri Lankan Workers

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that it remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers around the world. However, it noted that its ability to intervene on behalf of individuals who travel illegally or overstay their permitted duration is significantly limited under international law.

Citizens were also warned to be wary of fraudulent agents and brokers who promise lucrative employment opportunities abroad in exchange for large upfront fees, as such schemes frequently result in victims being stranded, trafficked, or left without income in foreign countries.

The Ministry called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious recruitment activity to the relevant authorities, reinforcing that legal pathways to overseas employment remain the safest and most reliable option for Sri Lankan job seekers.

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