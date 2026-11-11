Minister Saroja Paulraj Extends Condolences Over Death of Social Media Personality Nayomi Chan

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj has extended her heartfelt condolences following the passing of popular Sri Lankan social media personality Nayomi Chan, whose death has deeply saddened many across the island.

Minister Paulraj took to social media to publicly mourn the loss of Nayomi Chan, acknowledging the impact the young personality had made through her online presence and the wide audience she had cultivated over the course of her career.

Nayomi Chan had established herself as a well-known figure in Sri Lanka's growing social media landscape, amassing a significant following and earning recognition among local digital communities.

The minister's gesture reflects the broader sense of grief felt by many Sri Lankans who had followed Nayomi Chan's journey online. The sudden loss of a prominent young voice in the country's social media sphere has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolence messages from both public figures and ordinary citizens alike.

Further details regarding the circumstances of her passing have not been officially disclosed at this time.

Minister Paulraj's condolences stand as a reminder of the increasingly significant role that social media personalities play in Sri Lankan public life, and the profound connections they build with audiences across the country.

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