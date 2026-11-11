Dhananjaya de Silva's Masterful 167* Puts Sri Lanka Firmly in Command Against Pakistan

De Silva Anchors Sri Lanka's Dominant Day Three Performance

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva produced a magnificent unbeaten century, scoring 167 runs to put his side in a commanding position against Pakistan at the close of Day Three of their ongoing Test encounter.

A Captain's Knock When It Mattered Most

De Silva's knock was nothing short of authoritative, as the right-handed batsman marshalled Sri Lanka's innings with composure and class. His unbeaten 167 not only frustrated the Pakistani bowling attack but also demonstrated his credentials as one of the premier batsmen in the current Sri Lankan Test setup.

The innings was a timely reminder of de Silva's ability to anchor a long batting effort while also capitalising on scoring opportunities, keeping the scoreboard ticking throughout the day's play.

Sri Lanka Seize the Initiative

By the end of the third day's play, Sri Lanka had firmly seized the initiative in the match. Pakistan's bowlers struggled to find consistent breakthroughs as de Silva stood resolute at the crease, building pressure on the opposition and laying the foundation for what could be a substantial first-innings total.

The performance will be particularly satisfying for the Sri Lankan camp, given the significance of maintaining momentum in Test cricket against a competitive Pakistani side.

Eyes on a Historic Result

With two days still remaining in the Test, Sri Lanka will be eager to extend their overnight position and push for a result that could further strengthen their standing in international Test cricket. Much will depend on de Silva's continued contribution and the support he receives from the lower order as the match enters its decisive phase.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching with great anticipation as their captain looks to convert this platform into an innings of historic proportions for Sri Lanka.

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