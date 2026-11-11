President Set to Table 2027 Budget in Parliament Tomorrow

Sri Lanka's President is scheduled to present the 2027 Budget to Parliament tomorrow, in what is expected to be a significant moment for the country's economic direction under the current administration.

The budget presentation marks a key milestone in the government's fiscal planning calendar, with lawmakers and economic observers across the island anticipated to closely scrutinise the proposals put forward.

The annual budget presentation to Parliament traditionally outlines the government's revenue and expenditure plans for the coming year, setting the tone for public spending priorities, taxation policy, and broader economic strategy.

Sri Lankans, still navigating the aftermath of the country's historic economic crisis, are expected to pay particular attention to measures addressing cost of living pressures, social welfare provisions, and initiatives aimed at sustaining the nation's ongoing economic recovery.

Further details on the specific allocations and policy announcements contained within the 2027 Budget are expected to emerge once the President formally tables the document before Parliament tomorrow.

Related Video