Trincomalee Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Buddhist Monk Over Statue Dispute

The Trincomalee Magistrate's Court has issued an arrest warrant against Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thera following his failure to appear before the court in connection with the ongoing dispute over a Buddha statue in the Trincomalee district.

Background of the Dispute

The case centres on a contentious issue involving a Buddha statue in Trincomalee, a matter that has drawn significant attention given the region's delicate ethnic and religious sensitivities. The dispute has been a source of tension in the area, with the court proceedings forming part of broader legal efforts to resolve the matter through the justice system.

Warrant Issued for Failure to Appear

Magistrate's Court officials confirmed that the arrest warrant was issued specifically due to Venerable Kassapa Thera's non-appearance before the court as required. Failure to comply with court summons resulted in the bench taking the formal step of authorising the warrant against the Buddhist monk.

Significance for the Region

Trincomalee, home to a diverse mix of Sinhalese, Tamil, and Muslim communities, has long been a focal point for religious and ethnic sensitivities in Sri Lanka. Legal disputes involving religious sites or symbols in the region carry particular weight, given their potential to inflame communal tensions.

Authorities are expected to execute the warrant in due course, and the case is likely to attract continued public and political scrutiny as proceedings move forward.

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