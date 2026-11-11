President Dissanayake to Present 2027 Budget as Finance Minister

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Finance, is set to present the 2027 Budget to Parliament, marking a significant moment in the current administration's economic agenda.

A Budget with High Expectations

The upcoming budget presentation has drawn considerable attention from economists, business leaders, and ordinary Sri Lankans alike, as the country continues its efforts to stabilise and rebuild its economy following years of financial hardship. As both Head of State and Finance Minister, President Dissanayake's dual role places him at the centre of the nation's fiscal direction.

What to Watch For

The budget is expected to outline key government priorities for the year ahead, including measures related to public spending, taxation, and economic recovery. Sri Lankans across the country will be closely watching the proposals put forward, particularly those affecting the cost of living, public services, and investment climate.

Presentation to be made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Finance Minister

The budget covers the fiscal year 2027

The presentation is scheduled to take place in Parliament

Significance of the Occasion

Budget day traditionally serves as one of the most consequential moments in Sri Lanka's parliamentary calendar. The decisions announced are expected to shape government policy and public finances for the coming year, with implications reaching every sector of the economy.

Further details on the specific proposals and allocations are anticipated once the full budget presentation is delivered to Parliament.