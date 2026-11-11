Former Finance Minister Ravi K Urges HSBC to Wind Down HDPL Operations in Sri Lanka

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has formally appealed to global banking giant HSBC, urging the institution to give serious consideration to winding down Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation's local entity, HDPL, within Sri Lanka.

A Direct Appeal to One of the World's Largest Banks

Karunanayake, who previously served as Sri Lanka's Minister of Finance, directed his appeal specifically at HSBC's leadership, calling on the bank to evaluate the viability of continuing HDPL's presence in the country. The appeal signals growing concern from prominent political figures regarding the operations and future of foreign-linked financial entities operating on the island.

HDPL, which maintains ties to the HSBC group, has been a subject of discussion amid broader conversations surrounding Sri Lanka's financial sector restructuring and economic recovery efforts following the country's unprecedented economic crisis in recent years.

Context Within Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has been navigating a complex financial landscape as it works through debt restructuring and efforts to stabilise its banking and financial sector. Against this backdrop, calls for scrutiny of foreign-linked financial institutions have become increasingly prominent among policymakers and former officials alike.

Karunanayake's intervention reflects a wider sentiment that the operations of certain financial entities need to be reviewed in line with the country's current economic realities and the best interests of local stakeholders.

Implications for the Financial Sector

Should HSBC give weight to the former minister's appeal, the winding down of HDPL could carry notable implications for employees, creditors, and clients associated with the entity. Financial analysts and industry observers are expected to watch the situation closely as developments unfold.

Karunanayake formally appealed to HSBC to consider winding down HDPL in Sri Lanka.

The appeal comes amid Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery and financial sector restructuring.

HDPL is a local entity linked to the global HSBC banking group.

The move could have significant consequences for stakeholders connected to HDPL.

As of now, HSBC has not issued a public response to the former minister's appeal. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story as further details emerge.

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