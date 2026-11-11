Neil Marine Sports and Leisure Brings Chinese Outboard Motor Brand Hidea to Sri Lankan Waters

Sri Lanka's marine industry has received a significant boost with the official introduction of Hidea outboard motors to the local market, launched by Neil Marine Sports and Leisure, a key player in the country's recreational and commercial marine sector.

A New Player in the Local Marine Market

Neil Marine Sports and Leisure has taken on the role of authorised distributor for Hidea, a Chinese outboard motor brand that has been steadily gaining recognition across global markets for its reliability and competitive pricing. The launch signals a growing appetite for accessible and efficient marine propulsion solutions among Sri Lankan boat owners, fishermen, and water sports enthusiasts.

Expanding Choices for Sri Lankan Marine Users

The introduction of Hidea outboard motors is expected to offer Sri Lankan consumers a wider range of options when it comes to powering their vessels. With the island nation's strong maritime culture — spanning artisanal fishing communities along the coast to a rising recreational boating scene — affordable yet capable outboard motors can play a meaningful role in supporting both livelihoods and leisure.

Hidea motors are designed to cater to a broad range of marine applications

The brand is recognised internationally for its cost-effective performance

Neil Marine Sports and Leisure will provide local sales and after-sales support

Neil Marine's Growing Portfolio

Neil Marine Sports and Leisure has established itself as a reputable name in Sri Lanka's marine industry, dealing in equipment and services related to both leisure and professional maritime activities. The addition of Hidea to its product portfolio further strengthens the company's position as a comprehensive marine solutions provider in the country.

Industry observers note that the move comes at a time when Sri Lanka is looking to revitalise its fishing sector and promote water-based tourism, both of which depend heavily on dependable and affordable marine equipment.

The launch of Hidea outboard motors represents an important step in making quality marine propulsion more accessible to a wider segment of Sri Lanka's maritime community.

With local distribution and technical support now in place through Neil Marine Sports and Leisure, existing and prospective boat owners across the island are expected to benefit from improved access to Hidea's range of outboard motor products.