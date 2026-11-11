Dhananjaya Steers Sri Lanka to Dominant Morning Session as Pakistan Toil for Breakthroughs

Sri Lanka Hold Upper Hand After Impressive Morning Display

Sri Lanka enjoyed a commanding morning session with Dhananjaya de Silva at the heart of their innings, leaving Pakistan's bowlers frustrated and searching desperately for wickets during what proved to be a difficult passage of play for the touring side.

Dhananjaya Leads the Charge

Dhananjaya de Silva's composed and assured batting proved to be the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's strong position, as the experienced middle-order batsman demonstrated his technical quality against a Pakistan bowling attack that struggled to find answers on the day.

The home side capitalised on the conditions, building their innings steadily and denying Pakistan the crucial breakthroughs they needed to shift the momentum of the match in their favour.

Pakistan Struggle to Break Through

Pakistan's bowlers put in a determined effort but found themselves unable to make the inroads required to wrestle back control of the contest. Despite rotating their bowling options, the visitors were made to toil hard throughout the session without the rewards their efforts deserved.

Sri Lanka's disciplined approach at the crease ensured that Pakistan remained under pressure, with the hosts dictating the tempo and refusing to surrender their advantage as the morning progressed.

Sri Lanka Eye Commanding Position

With Dhananjaya's knock anchoring the innings, Sri Lanka appear well placed to push on and post a highly competitive total. The morning's play will have given the home supporters plenty to cheer about, as the Lions continued to demonstrate their intent to press home their advantage against their Pakistani opponents.

Fans across the island will be eagerly watching as the contest unfolds further, with Sri Lanka firmly in the driver's seat heading into the afternoon's play.

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