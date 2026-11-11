Bay of Bengal Atmospheric Disturbance Poses Serious Threat to Sri Lanka

An atmospheric disturbance forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring severe weather conditions to Sri Lanka, raising concerns among meteorologists and disaster management authorities across the island.

What Is the Threat?

The disturbance, currently developing over the Bay of Bengal, carries the potential to significantly impact Sri Lanka with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas. Such weather systems can rapidly intensify as they move across warm ocean waters, making close monitoring essential in the coming days.

Regions at Risk

Coastal and low-lying areas of the island are considered particularly vulnerable to the effects of the system. Residents in these zones are advised to remain alert and follow updates issued by the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre.

Heavy and prolonged rainfall is anticipated across multiple provinces

Rough sea conditions could pose dangers to fishing communities and marine vessels

Flooding and landslides remain a serious risk in affected areas

Authorities Urged to Prepare

Disaster management officials are closely tracking the movement and intensity of the disturbance. Provincial authorities have been urged to take precautionary measures, including reviewing emergency response plans and ensuring relief resources are readily available.

Residents living in coastal areas, riverbanks, and landslide-prone hillsides are strongly encouraged to stay informed through official meteorological bulletins and act swiftly on any evacuation advisories issued by local authorities.

The public is reminded that weather systems originating in the Bay of Bengal have historically caused widespread damage to Sri Lanka, particularly during the northeast monsoon season. Vigilance and timely preparation remain the most effective defences against such natural events.

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