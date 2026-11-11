Fake News Alert: Fabricated Graphic Falsely Claims Sri Lanka's First Lady Was Hospitalised
Misinformation Targets Sri Lanka's First Lady
A fabricated news graphic circulating on social media has falsely claimed that Sri Lanka's First Lady was hospitalised, raising fresh concerns about the spread of misinformation targeting prominent public figures in the country.
What the False Graphic Claimed
The doctored image, designed to mimic the appearance of a legitimate news broadcast or publication, alleged that the First Lady had been admitted to hospital. The graphic spread rapidly across social media platforms before being identified as entirely fabricated with no basis in fact.
No Truth to the Claims
Fact-checkers confirmed that the news graphic was not produced by any credible media outlet and that the claims contained within it are completely false. There is no verified information to suggest that the First Lady was hospitalised at any point.
A Growing Problem in Sri Lanka
This incident is part of a broader and deeply troubling trend of digitally manipulated content being used to spread false narratives about senior government figures and their families in Sri Lanka. Such fabrications can cause public alarm, damage reputations, and erode trust in legitimate media institutions.
- The graphic was designed to resemble genuine news content
- It spread across multiple social media platforms
- Fact-checkers confirmed the content was entirely false
- No credible media outlet produced or verified the claims
Public Urged to Exercise Caution
Members of the public are strongly urged to verify information through trusted and established news sources before sharing content on social media, particularly when it concerns public figures or matters of national importance.
Sri Lankan authorities and media watchdogs have repeatedly called on citizens to be vigilant against the growing tide of fake news, which continues to pose a significant challenge to public discourse and national stability. Sharing unverified content, even unintentionally, contributes to the harmful spread of misinformation.
Anyone who encounters suspicious or potentially fabricated news graphics online is encouraged to report them to the relevant platform and to refrain from sharing until the information has been independently verified.
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these fake news ppl have no shame at all
exactly who even makes this rubbish and why