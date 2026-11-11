Colombo Court Sets December 9 Hearing Date for Case Against Ranil Wickremesinghe Over Rs. 16.6 Million Public Funds Allegation

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has scheduled a hearing for December 9 in connection with a case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, relating to allegations involving the misuse of Rs. 16.6 million in public funds.

Case Background

The Criminal Investigation Department initiated legal proceedings against Wickremesinghe over the alleged misappropriation of state funds amounting to Rs. 16.6 million. The case has drawn significant public attention given Wickremesinghe's prominent political profile and his recent tenure as President of Sri Lanka.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court issued the order fixing the matter for December 9, setting the stage for further legal proceedings in what is expected to be a closely watched case in Sri Lanka's judicial landscape.

Significance of the Case

The case reflects ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of financial misconduct involving public resources. The CID's decision to pursue the matter through the courts underscores the seriousness with which investigators are treating the allegations.

As the December 9 date approaches, legal observers and members of the public are expected to follow proceedings with considerable interest, particularly given the high-profile nature of the accused and the broader implications for accountability in Sri Lankan public life.

Further details are expected to emerge when the case is taken up before the magistrate next month.

Related Video