Aswesuma Welfare Scheme Extends Appeals Deadline to November 15

The Welfare Benefits Board (WBB) has announced an extension to the deadline for submitting appeals and objections under the Aswesuma welfare benefits programme, giving eligible citizens additional time to raise their concerns through the official process.

The revised deadline, now set for November 15, provides applicants and affected individuals with a further opportunity to contest decisions or submit objections related to the first phase of the scheme.

What Is Aswesuma?

Aswesuma is Sri Lanka's flagship social welfare transfer programme, designed to provide targeted financial assistance to the country's most vulnerable households. The scheme replaced several previous welfare initiatives and has been a central pillar of the government's social protection strategy.

Who Should Take Note

The extension is particularly relevant for individuals who believe they were unfairly excluded from the programme or who wish to formally object to decisions made regarding their eligibility. Citizens falling into the following categories are encouraged to act before the new deadline:

Applicants whose welfare benefit requests were rejected

Individuals who believe their household assessment was inaccurate

Those who have not yet submitted formal appeals but intend to do so

A Welcome Reprieve for Applicants

The Welfare Benefits Board's decision to extend the deadline reflects recognition that many eligible citizens may require additional time to navigate the appeals process.

Authorities have urged all those wishing to submit appeals or objections to do so well ahead of the November 15 cutoff, as no further extensions have been indicated at this stage. Citizens are advised to contact their local Divisional Secretariat offices for guidance on the submission process and required documentation.

The government has emphasised its commitment to ensuring that the Aswesuma programme reaches those who are genuinely in need, and the appeals mechanism remains a critical tool in upholding the integrity and fairness of the welfare distribution process.

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