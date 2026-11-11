De Silva and Mendis Century Stands Deny Pakistan as Sri Lanka Mount Gritty Resistance

Twin Centuries Put Sri Lanka in Control

Sri Lanka staged a determined fightback against Pakistan after both Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis struck impressive centuries, frustrating the hosts and putting the tourists in a commanding position during their latest Test encounter.

De Silva and Mendis Rise to the Occasion

The two Sri Lankan batters dug deep under pressure, constructing patient and disciplined innings that repeatedly denied the Pakistani bowling attack any meaningful breakthrough. De Silva and Mendis each reached the three-figure mark, demonstrating the kind of grit and concentration that Test cricket demands at the highest level.

Their contributions proved pivotal in steadying what could have been a precarious situation for Sri Lanka, transforming the innings into a platform of real substance and ensuring their side remained competitive throughout the day's play.

Pakistan's Bowlers Kept at Bay

Despite persistent efforts from the Pakistan bowling lineup, the Sri Lankan duo refused to surrender their wickets cheaply. The partnership between the two centurions frustrated Pakistan's plans and drew the momentum firmly toward the visiting side.

Dhananjaya de Silva registered a composed and vital century

Kusal Mendis matched his teammate with an equally impressive hundred

Sri Lanka successfully absorbed pressure from a determined Pakistan attack

The innings provided Sri Lanka with a strong foundation to build upon

Sri Lanka's Battling Spirit on Display

This performance underscored Sri Lanka's resilience in challenging conditions away from home. Both de Silva and Mendis have been key figures in Sri Lankan cricket in recent years, and their ability to deliver under pressure will provide significant encouragement to selectors and supporters alike back on the island.

The twin centuries from de Silva and Mendis were a masterclass in determination, reminding cricket fans across Sri Lanka of the depth of talent their national side possesses.

As the match continues to unfold, Sri Lanka will be looking to press home the advantage built through these outstanding individual performances, with the entire nation watching closely from afar.

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