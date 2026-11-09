University Lecturers Owe Nearly Rs. 30 Billion in Bond Defaults, COPE Exposes

A staggering sum of nearly Rs. 30 billion remains outstanding across Sri Lanka's university system due to lecturers who have defaulted on their bond obligations, the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has revealed.

Bonds Meant to Protect Public Investment

University lecturers in Sri Lanka are typically required to sign bonds as a condition of receiving state-funded opportunities such as postgraduate scholarships, overseas training, and study leave. These bonds are designed to ensure that academics return to their posts and serve the country for a stipulated period after benefiting from public funds. When lecturers fail to honour these commitments — whether by not returning to service or by resigning prematurely — the bond amount becomes recoverable as a debt.

COPE Raises Alarm Over Mounting Debt

The parliamentary oversight body COPE has now brought to light the sheer scale of these unrecovered funds, flagging the issue as a serious concern for public financial accountability. The accumulated default total, reaching close to Rs. 30 billion, points to what critics are calling a systemic failure in enforcement and follow-up by university administrations and relevant authorities.

The revelation has sparked renewed debate about the effectiveness of existing mechanisms meant to safeguard taxpayer money invested in the development of academic personnel.

A Longstanding Problem Left Unaddressed

Observers note that bond default by university staff is not a new phenomenon in Sri Lanka. For years, institutions have struggled to enforce recovery, partly due to legal complications, administrative gaps, and a lack of consistent policy across different universities. However, the magnitude of the figure disclosed by COPE underscores just how much the problem has been allowed to grow without meaningful intervention.

Bond defaults occur when lecturers fail to return to service after state-funded training or education abroad.

Recovery mechanisms have historically been inconsistent across different universities.

The total outstanding amount now stands at nearly Rs. 30 billion across the entire university system.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

COPE's findings are expected to place pressure on university authorities and the Ministry of Higher Education to introduce stronger enforcement measures and streamline the bond recovery process. Financial accountability advocates argue that the state cannot afford to allow such large sums to remain unrecovered, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate significant economic challenges.

The recovery of these funds is not merely a bureaucratic matter — it is a question of fairness to the Sri Lankan taxpayer who funded these academic opportunities in the first place.

It remains to be seen what concrete steps the relevant authorities will take in response to COPE's disclosure, but the findings have firmly placed the issue of university bond defaults on the national agenda.