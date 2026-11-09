Four Million Sri Lankan Adults Still Without TIN Numbers as Tax Registration Drive Continues

A significant gap remains in Sri Lanka's tax registration efforts, with approximately four million adults across the country yet to obtain their Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), raising fresh concerns about the breadth and effectiveness of the nation's revenue collection framework.

A Major Registration Shortfall

Despite ongoing government initiatives to broaden the tax base and bring more citizens into the formal revenue system, millions of eligible adults remain unregistered. The figure of four million unregistered adults highlights the considerable challenge authorities face in achieving comprehensive tax compliance across the island.

The TIN, a unique identification number issued to individuals and entities for tax purposes, is a fundamental requirement for engaging in a wide range of financial and commercial activities in Sri Lanka. Its absence among a large segment of the adult population points to persistent gaps in public awareness, administrative outreach, and enforcement.

Why TIN Registration Matters

The push to register more taxpayers has taken on heightened urgency as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its economic recovery. Expanding the tax base is widely regarded as one of the most critical steps toward achieving fiscal sustainability and meeting revenue targets agreed upon with international creditors, including the International Monetary Fund.

Tax authorities have been under pressure to bring a greater proportion of the working population and business community into the formal tax net, reducing the country's historically heavy reliance on indirect taxes and borrowing to fund public expenditure.

Calls for Stronger Outreach

Analysts and policymakers have repeatedly stressed the need for more aggressive public education campaigns to inform citizens about their tax obligations and the process of obtaining a TIN. Many adults, particularly in rural areas and informal sectors, remain unaware of the registration requirement or its importance.

Simplifying the registration process and leveraging digital platforms have been suggested as practical measures to accelerate enrolment and reduce bureaucratic barriers that may discourage compliance.

As Sri Lanka works toward rebuilding its economy on a more stable financial footing, closing the gap in TIN registration remains a pressing priority for the Inland Revenue Department and the broader government revenue apparatus.