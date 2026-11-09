Anuradhapura Magistrate Summons Five Buddhist Monks Including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera Over Protest

The Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate's Court has issued summons to five Buddhist monks in connection with a protest that took place in the historic city, with Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera among those called to appear before the court.

Monks Ordered to Appear

The court summons, issued by the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate, requires all five monks to present themselves before the judiciary to respond to matters arising from the protest. Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera, a prominent figure among those summoned, is expected to be a central figure in the proceedings.

Background to the Protest

The demonstration, which took place in Anuradhapura, drew the attention of law enforcement and subsequently prompted legal action against the participating clergy. The involvement of Buddhist monks in public protests is not uncommon in Sri Lanka, where members of the sangha have historically played an active role in political and social affairs.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

With summons now formally issued, the five monks are expected to appear before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Anuradhapura to face questioning related to their participation in the protest. The case is likely to attract significant public and religious attention given the stature of those involved.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the scheduled court dates are expected to emerge as proceedings get underway.

Related Video