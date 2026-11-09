Pakistan Dominate Opening Day of First Test Against Sri Lanka with 281/5 at Stumps

Pakistan made a commanding start to the first Test match against Sri Lanka, posting 281 runs for the loss of five wickets by the close of play on day one, putting themselves in a strong position heading into the second day's proceedings.

Pakistan Bat First and Set the Tone

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan's batters largely weathered the Sri Lankan bowling attack to build a solid platform. The home side's disciplined approach at the crease frustrated Sri Lanka's bowlers for much of the day, as the visitors struggled to make the kind of regular breakthroughs needed to keep the match balanced.

The innings saw Pakistan's top and middle order put together meaningful contributions, with batters rotating the strike efficiently and punishing anything loose on offer. While Sri Lanka did manage to claim five wickets throughout the day, the damage was not enough to truly derail Pakistan's progress.

Sri Lanka Search for Answers

Sri Lanka's bowlers worked hard throughout the day's play but found it difficult to maintain consistent pressure against a determined Pakistani batting lineup. The tourists will need to regroup and find a way to dismiss the remaining Pakistani batters early on day two if they are to prevent the hosts from posting a truly commanding first-innings total.

The Lankan side will be aware that allowing Pakistan to extend their innings significantly into day two could place Sri Lanka under enormous pressure when it comes time to bat, particularly in what are expected to be challenging conditions.

What to Expect on Day Two

With five wickets still in hand, Pakistan will look to push beyond the 350-run mark, ideally setting a first-innings total that puts real strain on Sri Lanka's batting order. For the visitors, early wickets are absolutely crucial to shifting momentum back in their favour.

Pakistan ended day one on 281/5

Sri Lanka managed to take five wickets throughout the opening day

Pakistan will resume batting at the start of day two

Sri Lanka need quick wickets to remain competitive in the first Test

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka and across the region will be watching closely as both teams look to stamp their authority on this opening Test, with the balance of play still open enough to provide a genuinely competitive contest in the days ahead.

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