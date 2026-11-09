Hayleys Retail Set to Enter Sri Lanka's Supermarket Sector with Blue Yonder Technology Partnership

Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hayleys Group is preparing to make a significant move into the retail grocery sector, with its retail arm Hayleys Retail set to launch a new supermarket chain backed by a technology partnership with global supply chain solutions provider Blue Yonder.

A New Player in Sri Lanka's Retail Landscape

The planned supermarket venture marks a notable expansion of Hayleys Group's footprint beyond its established business interests, signalling the conglomerate's confidence in the long-term potential of Sri Lanka's consumer retail market. Hayleys Retail is positioning itself to compete in a sector that has seen growing demand from urban and suburban consumers across the island.

Blue Yonder to Power Operations

The partnership with Blue Yonder, a leading global supply chain and retail technology firm, is expected to give Hayleys Retail a competitive edge in managing inventory, logistics, and store operations. Blue Yonder's advanced platform is widely used by major retailers worldwide to optimise supply chains and improve customer experience.

By integrating such technology from the outset, Hayleys Retail appears determined to build a modern, efficiency-driven retail operation rather than relying on conventional approaches that have historically challenged supermarket chains in Sri Lanka.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Consumers

The entry of a Hayleys-backed supermarket chain could intensify competition in a retail grocery market currently served by established names. For consumers, increased competition typically translates to greater choice, improved service standards, and more competitive pricing.

Hayleys Retail is the retail division of the well-established Hayleys Group

Blue Yonder is a globally recognised supply chain and retail technology provider

The supermarket chain represents a new strategic direction for Hayleys in consumer retail

Further details regarding store locations, the scale of the rollout, and an official launch timeline are yet to be formally announced by the company. The Sri Lankan business community and retail sector observers will be watching closely as one of the country's most prominent conglomerates prepares to reshape the local supermarket industry.