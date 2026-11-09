Sri Lanka Police Appeal to Public for Help in Tracking Down Two Suspects Linked to Baddegama Triple Murder

Sri Lanka Police have launched a public appeal for assistance in locating two suspects believed to be connected to a brutal triple murder that took place in the Baddegama area, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward without delay.

Authorities Issue Urgent Call to the Public

In a bid to bring those responsible to justice, the Police have called on members of the public to provide any information that could help investigators track down the two individuals currently at large. Officials have stressed the importance of community cooperation in resolving what has been described as a deeply disturbing case involving the deaths of three people.

The suspects are considered wanted persons in connection with the triple killing, and authorities have indicated that the investigation is actively ongoing. Police have urged anyone who may have knowledge of the suspects' whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or reach out through the relevant emergency channels immediately.

Community Urged to Remain Vigilant

Law enforcement officials have advised the public to exercise caution and to refrain from attempting to apprehend the suspects themselves, emphasising that any sightings or information should be reported directly to the Police.

The Baddegama triple murder has drawn significant public attention, and authorities are treating the matter with the highest priority. Investigators are working to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the killings as the search for the two suspects continues.

Members of the public with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects are strongly encouraged to contact Sri Lanka Police immediately.

Further details regarding the identities of the suspects and additional information about the case are expected to be released by the Police as the investigation progresses.