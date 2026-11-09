Babar and Shakeel Lead Pakistan to Strong Day One Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan made an impressive start on the opening day of their Test match against Sri Lanka, with half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel combined with a promising debut performance from Tayyab Tahir giving the hosts a commanding position at stumps.

Babar and Shakeel Anchor Pakistan's Innings

Babar Azam, Pakistan's talismanic batter, led from the front with a composed fifty that steadied his side's innings and provided the foundation for a substantial total. Saud Shakeel, who has grown increasingly reliable in the middle order, complemented Babar's efforts with a half-century of his own, the pair combining to frustrate Sri Lanka's bowlers throughout key phases of play.

The two experienced batters demonstrated considerable patience and skill against Sri Lanka's attack, rotating the strike effectively while also punishing loose deliveries when opportunities arose.

Tayyab Tahir Makes His Mark on Debut

Perhaps the most eye-catching element of Pakistan's day was the debut showing of Tayyab Tahir, who announced himself on the Test stage with an impressive performance that will have pleased the home supporters and team management alike. The debutant showed composure beyond his experience at this level, hinting at a bright future in the longest format of the game.

Sri Lanka Face Uphill Battle

For Sri Lanka, the day proved a difficult one as they struggled to make the decisive breakthroughs needed to keep Pakistan in check. The touring side will need to regroup overnight and come back with renewed purpose on day two if they are to wrestle back any initiative in the match.

Pakistan will look to build further on their strong platform when play resumes, aiming to post a total that puts significant pressure on the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

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