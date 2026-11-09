Mahanayake Thera Requests Prison Authorities to Provide Robes for Imprisoned Ven. Gnanasara Thera

The Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Siyam Maha Nikaya, Mahanayake Thera, has formally requested prison authorities to make arrangements for robes to be provided to the incarcerated Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera.

The appeal highlights growing concern within senior Buddhist clergy over the conditions and religious provisions available to Gnanasara Thera during his imprisonment, with the Mahanayake Thera stepping in to ensure that the monk's fundamental religious needs are met while he remains in custody.

Robes hold profound significance within the Buddhist monastic tradition, representing a monk's identity, dignity, and commitment to the Dhamma. The request underscores the view held by senior members of the clergy that, regardless of legal proceedings, a bhikkhu must be afforded the basic necessities associated with his religious standing.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera, the outspoken General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a highly controversial figure in Sri Lanka, drawing both strong support and sharp criticism over the years for his public statements and activities.

The intervention by the Mahanayake Thera is expected to draw attention to broader questions regarding the treatment of Buddhist monks within the country's prison system and whether adequate provisions exist to accommodate their religious observances and requirements.

Prison authorities have yet to issue an official public response to the Mahanayake Thera's request. It remains to be seen how swiftly the matter will be addressed by the relevant officials.

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