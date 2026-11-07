Blocked Drain Behind Flooding That Disrupted Colombo National Hospital, Authorities Confirm

Hospital Operations Disrupted After Premises Flood

Authorities have revealed the cause of the flooding that struck the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) premises during the previous evening, bringing temporary disruption to one of Sri Lanka's most critical medical institutions.

Investigations carried out following the incident confirmed that a blocked drainage system was responsible for the inundation, preventing rainwater from flowing freely and causing it to accumulate within the hospital grounds.

Heavy Rainfall Exposes Drainage Weakness

The flooding occurred as heavy rainfall lashed the capital, overwhelming the blocked drain and sending water spilling across sections of the hospital complex. The incident raised immediate concerns among patients, visitors, and medical staff present at the time.

The Colombo National Hospital, which serves as the country's largest and busiest public hospital, handles thousands of patients daily, making any disruption to its operations a matter of serious public concern.

Calls for Urgent Infrastructure Maintenance

The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of maintaining adequate drainage infrastructure within public institutions, particularly ahead of the monsoon season when heavy downpours are expected to intensify.

The flooding was traced to a blocked drain within the hospital premises

Heavy rainfall triggered the accumulation of water across sections of the complex

Hospital staff responded to manage the situation and minimise disruption to patients

Officials are expected to undertake remedial work to clear the drainage system and assess whether further infrastructure improvements are necessary to prevent a recurrence of such incidents at the facility.

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