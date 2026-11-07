Meteorology Department Issues Amber Lightning Alert Across Multiple Sri Lankan Districts

Amber-Level Warning Urges Public Caution

The Department of Meteorology has issued an amber-level lightning warning covering several districts across Sri Lanka, urging residents to exercise caution as potentially dangerous weather conditions are expected in the affected areas.

Public Advised to Take Precautions

Authorities are reminding the public to remain vigilant during periods of adverse weather, particularly those in regions falling under the amber alert zone. An amber-level warning indicates a significant risk of lightning strikes that could pose a threat to life and property.

Stay indoors during heavy rain and thunderstorm activity

Avoid open fields, tall trees, and elevated ground during lightning events

Keep away from electrical appliances and metal structures during storms

Farmers and outdoor workers are especially advised to seek shelter promptly

An amber lightning warning signals that conditions are potentially hazardous and that those exposed to the elements face a real risk of harm.

Residents Urged to Stay Updated

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns closely and may update or extend the warning as conditions develop. Members of the public are encouraged to follow official weather advisories and take all necessary safety measures to protect themselves and their families during this period of unsettled weather.

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