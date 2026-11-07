US Navy MV-22B Osprey Touches Down at Katunayake Airport

A United States Navy MV-22B Osprey aircraft has arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, marking a notable military aviation visit to Sri Lanka.

The MV-22B Osprey is a advanced tiltrotor aircraft operated by the US Navy, renowned for its unique capability to function both as a helicopter and a fixed-wing turboprop aircraft. Its arrival at Katunayake drew considerable attention given the distinctive nature of the aircraft.

A Distinctive Aircraft

The Osprey's tiltrotor design allows it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter, before rotating its engines forward to fly at the speed and range of a conventional aircraft. It is widely used by United States military forces for transport and special operations missions around the world.

The aircraft's presence at Sri Lanka's main international airport underscores the ongoing engagement between the United States military and the region, though further details regarding the purpose and duration of the visit have not been officially disclosed at this stage.

Sri Lanka has in recent years maintained active defence and diplomatic ties with the United States, with periodic military visits and joint exercises forming part of the broader bilateral relationship between the two nations.

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